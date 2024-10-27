At least nine injured in stampede at Mumbai’s Bandra railway station

At least nine persons were injured following an incident of stampede at Mumbai’s Bandra railway station on early on Sunday (October 27, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

The stampede situation occurred at around 5.30 a.m. on Sunday. Due to rush on platform number 1, where a crowd had gathered for train number 22921 (Bandra-Gorakhpur express train) at Bandra Terminus station a few passengers got injured in the stampede. The injured passengers, some of whom are in critical condition, have been rushed to the Bhabha hospital.

Those injured have been identified as Shabhir Abdul Rehman (40), Parmeshwar Sukhdar Gupta (28), Ravindra Harihar Chuma (30), Ramsevak Ravindra Prasad Prajapati (29), Sanjay Tilakram Kangay (27), Divyanshu Yogendra Yadav (18), Mohammad Shareef Shaikh (25), Indrajith Sahani (19) and Noor Mohammad Shaikh (18), the official said.

More details awaited...

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.