At least nine injured in stampede at Mumbai’s Bandra railway station

Due to rush on platform number 1, where a crowd had gathered for train number 22921 at Bandra Terminus station a few passengers got injured

Updated - October 27, 2024 09:59 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Representational file image.

Representational file image. | Photo Credit: Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury

At least nine persons were injured following an incident of stampede at Mumbai’s Bandra railway station on early on Sunday (October 27, 2024).

The stampede situation occurred at around 5.30 a.m. on Sunday. Due to rush on platform number 1, where a crowd had gathered for train number 22921 (Bandra-Gorakhpur express train) at Bandra Terminus station a few passengers got injured in the stampede. The injured passengers, some of whom are in critical condition, have been rushed to the hospital.

More details awaited...

Published - October 27, 2024 09:52 am IST

