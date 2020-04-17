Bandra mess: TV scribe gets bail; 10 others in police custody

The Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested a 35-year-old tailor, who had allegedly made a video, which went viral, asking migrant labourers to gather outside Bandra railway station and demand ₹15,000 from the government.

The accused, Rauf Shaikh, along with 10 others, including journalist Rahul Kulkarni, all of whom were arrested on Wednesday, was produced before the magistrate court in Bandra in the afternoon. Mr. Kulkarni was granted bail on a personal cash bond of ₹15,000, while the remaining 10 were remanded in police custody till April 19.

The cramped living quarters of some of the workers at Kherwadi in Bandra (East).

The Bandra police had filed three FIRs — one against 800 to 1,000 people who gathered outside Bandra railway station, while the other two against Vinay Dubey, a Navi Mumbai resident, and Mr. Kulkarni, a reporter with Marathi news channel ABP Majha.

Mr. Dubey was arrested on Tuesday night for making a video, which went viral, where he asked migrants to assemble at Kurla railway terminus on April 18. He also asked them to demand that the government make arrangements for transporting them back to their home towns.

Mr. Kulkarni, based in Osmanabad district, ran a report which said trains would run on April 14 for ferrying migrant workers to their homes. This resulted in hundreds of them assembling outside Bandra railway station. Mr. Kulkarni has violated laws pertaining to the lockdown, the remand copy said.

Bandra police officials claimed that the remaining 10 accused were in touch with many in the slums of Shastri Nagar and Qureshi Nagar, and had urged them to gather outside Bandra railway station.