Ban on artistes above 65 years from sets temporary, State tells HC

The Maharashtra government told the Bombay High Court on Wednesday that the ban on artistes above 65 years of age from film and TV sets is not permanent, and some changes in the lockdown restrictions may come up by August 1.

Government pleader Poornima Kantharia informed a Division Bench of Justices S.J. Kathawalla and Riyaz Chagla that “some changes may come up by August 1, and as of today, it would not be an arbitrary decision as it is of temporary nature and taken in the interest of those below 10 and above 65 years.”

The court was hearing a bunch of petitions filed by actor Pramod Pandey, the Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association (IMPPA), the Practising Valuers Association (India) (PVA), and others. The petitions challenged the government resolution (GR) issued on May 30, prohibiting any cast or crew member below 10 and above 65 years on the sets.

In his petition, Mr. Pandey said he had been performing small roles in films and TV serials for four decades and did not have any other source of livelihood. IMPPA, which represents film producers, artistes, and technicians, along with PVA, urged the court to quash the State’s order on the age limit.

The amicus curie, senior advocate Sharan Jagtiani, said the GR was prohibitory in nature, while the restriction was arbitrary and discriminatory. He said the restriction on artistes was in violation of their right to a dignified life and their right to carry on trade and earn a livelihood, as guaranteed by Articles 14 (equality before the law) and 21 (right to life) of the Constitution.

The Bench asked if the restriction was mandatory in nature and if punitive action would be taken against an artiste above 65 years of age who decided to work at a studio or outdoor location.

Ms. Kantharia said, “This guideline has an objective of benevolence. Senior citizens are at high risk (of contracting COVID-19 infection). They must take care of their health. Today we are hale and hearty but no one can say who will become a victim of the virus in just the next moment.”

The HC then questioned her about the consequence if one decides to go to work and whether it will be in breach of any rules of the Centre or State. She said, “It will not be in breach of any such mandatory rules, but the consequence will be the artistes’ own ill health.”

The Bench is likely to pronounce its judgement this week.