‘Bal Thackeray’s memorial will promote nationalism’

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said the memorial to Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray, proposed to be set up in Aurangabad, would promote the feeling of nationalism and Hindutva in future generations.
He was speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony of a water pipeline project worth ₹1,680.50 crore. He also virtually performed the ground-breaking ceremony of three other projects: urban roads project worth ₹152 crore, Safari Park worth ₹174 crore, and the memorial of Bal Thackeray.
Mr. Thackeray said, “The memorial will also tell the coming generations about his work. It is a coincidence that I am remotely performing the ground-breaking ceremony of the memorial of that leader who was known for having the remote control of power.”
The Chief Minister said he might visit the city without intimation to review the work of the water pipeline scheme. He said when land acquisition for the Samruddhi Expressway project was on, the Sena had reached out to farmers. “We met the farmers and resolved their problems. We did not keep their issues hanging,” he said.
On changing the name of Aurangabad airport, he said, “The proposal to name the airport after Chhatrapati Sambhaji has been sanctioned by the government and it has been forwarded to the Centre. I’m confident that it will be approved.”
