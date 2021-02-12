BAI stages protest against cement, steel price hike

Association demands immediate appointment of regulatory authority for cement and steel industry

The Builders’ Association of India (BAI), which represents the construction and building industry, on Friday staged a nationwide protest to attract the attention of the government towards the steep price hike by cement and steel companies.

They demanded immediate appointment of a regulatory authority for the cement and steel industry to curb what they call “ill and unethical practices”, which adversely impact the common man.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the agitation was led by BAI office-bearers, including its Mumbai centre chairman Mohinder Rijhwani.

“We have been continuously raising our voice at various forums against the cartelisation and unnatural price hike by the cement and steel companies. We have strongly demanded constitution of a regulatory authority for the sectors to curb the ill practices that ultimately pinch the general public and hinders the growth of the country,” Mr. Rijhwani said.

Gyan Madhani, national honorary general treasurer, BAI, said all stakeholders and their local groups and organisations representing other relevant sectors expressed solidarity with BAI.

“There was an overwhelming response at all levels as each one of us has been bearing the brunt of the price hike of the steel and cement. We have time and again requested the government to set up a high-level inquiry to probe the reasons of the abnormal cement price hike when there is neither any corresponding demand from the construction industry nor any substantial rise in input cost,” Mr. Madhani said.

“There is also a need to investigate with a view to have a long-term solution to the unethical practices being followed by cement manufacturers,” he added.