BAI offers to help State redevelop cessed buildings and SRA projects in Mumbai

Apex body in Indian construction industry says its 20,000 business partners are ready to shoulder the responsibility

The Builders Association of India (BAI) has approached the Maharashtra government with a proposal to join hands for the redevelopment of 14,250 cessed buildings and 1,500 Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) projects stuck for years in Mumbai.

The BAI, the apex body in the Indian construction industry with over 20,000 construction companies as its members, has expressed its willingness to assist the State government and its agencies in completing the projects by providing contractors. In a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and State Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad, BAI said if the government accepts their proposal, then Mumbai will be of slums and dilapidated buildings.

Mohinder Rijhwani, chairman, Mumbai centre, BAI, a study conducted by the association found a lack of trust between tenants and developers, and developers and financial institutions. “This has led to projects for the development of cessed buildings and slum rehabilitation schemes being stuck for 25 to 30 years. The study shows when government agencies like MHADA, MMRDA, CIDCO are involved, distrust is eliminated and projects get completed in the stipulated time. On the basis of this, we decided to approach the government with our proposal. If the proposal gets through, the city will be largely benefited,” he said.

BAI said its 20,000 business partners are ready to shoulder the responsibility of completing cessed buildings and SRA projects. “While doing this, BAI is not asking for any monetary gain or changes in the Development Control Rule. Government agencies will be free to sell the housing stock generated out of the saleable components and generate revenue. Thus, all stakeholders such as tenants, owners, occupants and the government will be benefited from these projects,” said Mr. Rijhwani.

”As per government records, there are 14,250 cessed properties in categories A,B and C of the Development Control Rule 33(7). Even after 29 years of the cess provision, no concrete steps have been taken despite having sufficient funds for their rehabilitation,” said Anand Gupta, chariman of BAI’s Housing and RERA Committee.

“Similarly, there are 1,500 slum projects under the Development Control Rule 33(10) comprising 14 lakh slum units and housing 60 lakh dwellers in Mumbai. Their redevelopment is in limbo for various reasons, a major one being the lack of confidence of slum dwellers in the present system of functioning,” said Mr. Gupta.

Established in 1941, BAI has 200 centres spread across the country and acts as a bridge between governments and the construction industry.