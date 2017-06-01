Baggage scanners unattended, RPF says no man power

Mumbai: The x-ray baggage scanners and door frame metal detectors (DFMD), which were installed at all the major railway stations post the 26/11 attacks, are lying unattended. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) says it does not have sufficient staff to handle them as they have to tackle the summer rush at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), Thane, Dadar and Kalyan.

According to a RPF official, they have a total of 2,400 staff and there are 13 baggage scanners and 85 DFMDs at stations like CST, LTT, Dadar, Thane and Kalyan. “We need at least three people to monitor a scanner. If someone wants to carry a knife or pistol, and he is aware that his bag will be scanned, he can put those in his pocket and go inside,” he said. The official said they have been asking for additional staff for years, but nothing has been done so far. “Even senior officials are planning to remove the baggage scanning machines and DFMDs in case they don’t get extra staff.” RPF officials also said they have been given CCTV cameras, x-ray machines and DFMDs, but the government is not serious about the security and hence they are not getting extra hands.

In Mumbai division, there are 13 baggage scanners, 2,400 CCTV cameras, and 58 DFMDs. The RPF has mentioned in a proposal that they need 255 people for DFMDs, 1,251 for CCTV cameras, and 117 people for manning x-ray baggage scanners. “We have deployed nearly 15 extra people at all the stations to control the summer rush and hence we had to remove the people from the baggage scanners and DFMDs,” said the official.

Sachin Bhalode, senior divisional security commissioner, Central Railway, said he has submitted a proposal for extra staff.

According to the railways, nearly 6,000 passengers enter and exit in one minute from any entry and exit point at CST.