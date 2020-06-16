Backlog effect: State COVID-19 death toll crosses 5,500

While Maharashtra reported 81 more COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, the State Health Department’s data reconciliation exercise saw 1,328 ‘backlog’ fatalities being added to its toll, taking its toll to 5,537.

The State also recorded 2,701 new cases, taking its tally to 1,13,445, of which 50,044 are active ones. As many as 1,802 patients were discharged on Tuesday, taking the tally of recoveries to 57,851.

With 935 new cases, Mumbai’s case load touched 60,228, of which 26,012 are active. With 55 more deaths being reported, and 862 deaths recorded as backlog fatalities, the city’s toll has climbed to 3,167. Of the 1,328 backlog deaths, 466 other deaths, excluding Mumbai’s fatalities, were recorded across the State. These include 55 deaths in Thane, 35 in Navi Mumbai and 19 in Kalyan-Dombivli: all three areas are part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The backlog deaths also include 85 from Pune district, including Pimpri-Chinchwad, and 45 from Solapur. Pune’s death toll has surged to 588, while Solapur’s death count has risen to 184. State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said the State’s recovery rate now stands at 50.99% and the case fatality has increased to 4.8%.

Pune district’s tally, as per State Health Department figures, has reached 12,888, with the district reporting over 400 new cases on Tuesday. Of these, 5,007 are active, while 7,293 patients have been discharged.

Besides Mumbai, the surge in cases continued in Thane, with another spike of more than 220 cases, taking the district’s tally to 8,332. Navi Mumbai reported a surge of 75 cases, pushing its case load to 4,892.

“A total of 97 laboratories — 53 government and 42 private —are functional for testing samples. Till date, of 6,84,268 laboratory samples, 1,13,445 (16.57) have tested positive. Almost 15,000 samples were tested across the State on Tuesday,” Dr. Awate said.

He said 5,86,686 people across the State are in home quarantine, while 27,242 are in institutional quarantine.