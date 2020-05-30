Backlog effect: Mumbai’s recovered cases jump from 8,650 to 16,008

Mumbai recorded 1,447 new COVID-19 cases and 38 deaths on Friday, pushing its tally to 36,932 and the death toll to 1,173. On the positive side, the city’s recovered cases zoomed 85% in a single day from 8,650 on Thursday to 16,008 on Friday, thanks to a backlog of recovered patients from recent weeks being updated.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) health officials stressed that 715 patients were discharged on Friday, while the rest of the 6,643 patients had already recovered over the past few weeks.

Deputy executive health officer Dr. Daksha Shah said the recovery rate has overall improved due to multiple interventions by the BMC. “Timely oxygen support is helping patients recover by seven days. Besides, we have been giving the tocilizumab injection for patients which also helps in the recovery,” she said, adding the Central guidelines have also reduced the isolation period to 10 days improving the recovery rate further. “If you look at the literature, the patient’s infectiousness goes down by eight-nine days. So, this works,” Dr. Shah said.

Of the latest deaths, 22 patients were men and 16 were women, and 28 of them had co-morbid conditions like diabetes, hypertension, asthma and heart disease. On an average, Mumbai has lost 30 lives to COVID-19 every day this month. Nearly 81% of the cases have been recorded this month. “We are at a peak right now. Hopefully, we will hit saturation soon,” Dr. Shah said.

The city has carried out 1,89,967 COVID-19 tests till date. On Friday, 4,266 tests were conducted.

Dr. Shah said there was a lot of frantic testing being carried out, and many general physicians were prescribing the tests. “We have tried to stop that. We are essentially focussing on testing those with symptoms. The high risk contacts are being tested too, within five to 10 days of contact, or earlier if they develop symptoms,” she said.

65 cases in Navi Mumbai

Even the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) reported a massive jump in recoveries, as 277 people were discharged on Friday, taking its recovery rate from 45% to a tad over 58% of all cases.

The NMMC reported 65 new cases and two deaths on Friday, taking the number of cases to 1,996 and the death toll to 63.

Of the 65 positive cases, 10 are from Belapur, six from Nerul, two from Vashi and Ghansoli each, 11 from Turbhe, 14 from Koparkhairane, 13 from Airoli, and seven from Digha. The casualties are a 45-year-old from Ghansoli and a 60-year-old from Turbhe. The total number of people discharged under the NMMC is now 1,158. Of the 11,302 people tested so far, 8460 were found negative and 846 reports are pending.

The Panvel Municipal Corporation reported 25 new cases, taking the tally to 473. Nine recoveries and one death have taken the number of discharged to 282 and the death toll to 22. With 282 people discharged, the PMC has a recovery rate of 60.62%.

Panvel rural recorded four new positive cases, three deaths, and one recovery on Friday.

Dharavi sees 41 cases

Dharavi reported 41 new cases on Friday, taking the tally to 1,715. Seven of the new cases were from Matunga Labour Camp. Several cases were recorded from Kumbharwada, Koliwada, and Kala Killa. Nine more deaths were reported in Dharavi, bringing the death toll to 70. Mahim has 443 cases so far, while Dadar has 294 cases. Dadar and Mahim fall under the same G North ward as Dharavi.

(With inputs from Raina Assainar)