Baby stolen from Agra found at Khairane, woman arrested

A two-and-a-half-month-old baby, who was stolen from Uttar Pradesh, was rescued from a woman in Khairane village in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday night.

According to the police, the woman, identified as Meenadevi Keshav Sinha, is a resident of Agra. With the help of a relative of the baby, Uday, she had stolen the boy from a house at Thana Chatta, Agra. The relative had told Ms. Sinha the time when she could pick up the child from the veranda while the mother would be inside.

A case of kidnapping was registered with the Agra police on January 25, and in the investigations, they found that the baby’s relative was involved. While scrutinising his call details, they found the contact number of Ms. Sinha. As per her location, she was traced to a bar in Kopra village in Vashi. After many failed attempts to trace her, the Agra police approached the APMC police.

“It was found that one of her customers at the bar, who was in 40s, was childless and had asked her to get him a child. He had also paid her ₹60,000 for this purpose,” assistant police inspector Bhushan Pawar from APMC police station said.

“The bar owners helped us with a copy of her Aadhaar and a photo. She used to work there and as per her Aadhaar, she stays in Khairane village,” Mr. Pawar said.

When an APMC police team zeroed in on the address mentioned, it turned out to be false. On Wednesday night, police constables Sachin Thombre and Chandrakant Kamble, with the help of their informer who identified Ms. Sinha, reached another house in Khairane village where she actually lived. She stayed alone there and the baby was on the bed when the police arrived.

The woman was arrested and the baby was rescued. The police then conducted a medical test of the boy and found him fit. Later, Ms. Sinha and the boy were handed over to the Agra police.

“After procuring a transit remand from court on Thursday, the Agra police left along with the accused and the baby,” Mr. Pawar said.