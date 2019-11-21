Baby Prince critical, on ventilator support

Three-month-old Prince Rajbhar, who lost his arm in the KEM Hospital fire, has been responding poorly to treatment, according to doctors. On Wednesday, the doctors said Prince is now completely dependent on the ventilator and his infection has been increasing.

The baby was first admitted for the treatment of a congenital heart disease and pneumonia. After the burns led to the amputation of his left arm, he has been on heavy medication.

Dr. Hemant Deshmukh, Dean, KEM Hospital, said, “He was less responsive on Wednesday. His blood pressure has been fluctuating. We have told the parents that the child is critical.”

‘Condition deteriorating’

Born in Mau district of Uttar Pradesh, the baby was brought to Mumbai for better treatment. On November 7, an ECG cable in the neonatal intensive care unit caught fire, causing severe burns to the baby. “He has not been moving much since Tuesday when he was taken into the operation theatre for a small procedure,” Prince’s father Pannelal Rajbhar said. “His condition seems to have deteriorated,” he added.

Authorities said Since finding Prince’s veins had become difficult, he was taken in for a procedure on Tuesday for insertion of a central line so that the fluids and drugs could be administered to him. According to Dr. Mukesh Agarwal, head of paediatrics, the baby’s blood pressure has been dropping constantly. He said, “The infection has increased and we have not been able to wean him off the ventilator. Complete dependence on the ventilator is a big problem.”

While the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had offered a cheque of ₹5 lakh to Mr. Rajbhar, he refused to accept it. In a group leaders’ meeting in the BMC on Wednesday, there was a demand to increase the compensation amount to ₹10 lakh, half of which will be paid to the parents upfront, while the remaining will be deposited in Prince’s name. The civic authorities have given their approval to the proposal.