Baba Siddique murder LIVE: Maharashtra ex-minister and NCP leader shot dead in Mumbai, two held

The shocking incident of Baba Siddique’s murder prompted the Opposition to question the law and order situation in the State.

Updated - October 13, 2024 07:05 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Baba Siddique. File

Baba Siddique. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Former Maharashtra Minister and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique was shot dead allegedly by three men in Mumbai’s Bandra area on Saturday, October 12, 2024. The shooting took place outside his son Zeeshan Siddique’s office in Neelamnagar. 

The officials in a recent development confirmed that two of the assailants have been arrested while the police are on the lookout for the third alleged accused in the case. 

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis rushed to the Lilavati Hospital where Siddique was taken for admission. Colleague and friend Ajit Pawar described the attack as extremely unfortunate and condemnable. 

  • October 13, 2024 07:05
    Visuals from Baba Siddique’s murder spot
  • October 13, 2024 06:55
    He had lost a lot of blood: Doctor at Lilavati Hospital share details of murder

    Dr. Niraj Uttamani, Lilavati Hospital says, “...He was brought to NHRC emergency medical services at 9:30 pm on October 12, in an unresponsive condition with no pulse, no cardiac activity, no blood pressure, with a history of gunshot wounds.” 

    He says, “He had lost a lot of blood and recitation was initiated immediately. He was shifted to ISU where further attempts for revival were made…”. 

    “Despite all recitative efforts we were unable to revive him and was declared dead at 11:27 pm on October 12...”, he adds.

  • October 13, 2024 06:44
    Mumbai Police takes Baba Siddiqui’s body for post-mortem Cooper Hospital
  • October 13, 2024 06:44
    Serious indictment of crumbling law and order situation: Congress

    The Congress says the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique is a serious indictment of the “crumbling” law and order situation in Maharashtra and demands a thorough and transparent investigation into the incident.

    In a post on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge says Siddique’s tragic demise is shocking beyond words.

    “In this hour of grief, I offer my deepest condolences to his family, friends and supporters,” he says.

    “Justice must be ensured, and the present Maharashtra Govt must order a thorough and transparent investigation. The culprits must be brought to book at the earliest. Accountability is paramount,” Kharge adds.

    -PTI

Published - October 13, 2024 06:44 am IST

Mumbai / Maharashtra / Live news / murder / crime / Nationalist Congress Party

