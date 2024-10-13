Former Maharashtra Minister and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique was shot dead allegedly by three men in Mumbai’s Bandra area on Saturday, October 12, 2024. The shooting took place outside his son Zeeshan Siddique’s office in Neelamnagar.

The officials in a recent development confirmed that two of the assailants have been arrested while the police are on the lookout for the third alleged accused in the case.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis rushed to the Lilavati Hospital where Siddique was taken for admission. Colleague and friend Ajit Pawar described the attack as extremely unfortunate and condemnable.