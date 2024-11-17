ADVERTISEMENT

Baba Siddique murder case: Punjab’s Fazilka-based person arrested, 24th arrest in case

Updated - November 17, 2024 09:13 am IST - Mumbai

Akashdeep Karajsingh Gill hails from Pacca Chisti village in Punjab's Fazilka district and was held by the Mumbai Crime Branch in coordination with the Anti-Gangster Task Force

PTI

The police recently got a major breakthrough in the case when it arrested alleged main shooter Shivkumar Gautam from Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh | Photo Credit: Sujit Gupta 5951@Delhi

Mumbai police on Saturday (November 17, 2024) made the 24th arrest in the Baba Siddique murder case by apprehending Akashdeep Karajsingh Gill from Punjab, an official said.

The NCP leader was gunned down on October 12 near his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra East's Nirmal Nagar area.

Mr. Gill (22) hails from Pacca Chisti village in Punjab's Fazilka district and was held by the Mumbai Crime Branch in coordination with the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of the northern state, the official said.

"He provided logistic support in the shooting. He was held from Fazilka tehsil there. Gill is being brought to Mumbai on transit remand for further legal action," the official informed.

Baba Siddique murder case: Shooter Shivkumar, four others arrested from U.P.

The police recently got a major breakthrough in the case when it arrested alleged main shooter Shivkumar Gautam from Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh. Mr. Gautam, who was on the run since October 12, was held while trying to flee to Nepal, as per police.

