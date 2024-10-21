Baba Siddique murder case: Police remand of four accused extended till October 25

A Mumbai court on Monday (October 21, 2024) extended till October 25 the police custody of four accused in the Baba Siddique murder case.

The former MLA and NCP leader was shot at and grievously injured in Nirmal Nagar area in Bandra at around 9.30 p.m. on October 12. He died some time later at nearby Lilavati hospital.

Haryana resident Gurmail Baljit Singh (23), Uttar Pradesh native Dharmaraj Kashyap (21), Harish Kumar Nisad (26) and Pune-based Pravin Lonkar (30) were produced before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (Esplanade court) V.R. Patil on Monday at the end of their initial remand.

Police sought further remand saying the accused were not cooperating with the investigation and were giving misleading information.

As per the prosecution, Singh and Kashyap, as well as wanted accused Shivkumar Gautam, fired at Siddique (66), while Pravin Lonkar's brother Shubham is allegedly associated with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

He and other wanted accused had conspired to carry out the shooting and had supplied arms to the gunmen, police said.

Nisad, a scrap dealer in Pune, provided financial help for the operation, police said.