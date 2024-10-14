Baba Siddique killing: Accused claiming minor status proven as adult

The second accused shooter of the NCP leader Baba Siddique, who claimed to be a minor, has been proven to be an adult on Monday (October 14, 2024).

After the result of the ossification test, the court sent the accused to police custody till October 21.

“The court has asked for an ossification test of the accused, namely Dharmaraj Kashyap, as his lawyer claimed that he was a minor. The test was conducted and it was proved that he is not a minor. He was produced in the court and the court has granted police custody till October 21, 2024,” a senior Mumbai Police official said.

Baba Siddique was waylaid by three men at Kher Nagar in Mumbai's Bandra area just outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office and shot at.

“Police have launched a probe into the killing of former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique from different angles, including a possible contract killing, business rivalry or threat over a slum rehabilitation project,” officials said on Sunday (October 13, 2024).

