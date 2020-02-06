Ayushman Bharat ties up with NCG for standardised cancer care

Ayushman Bharat is closely working with the National Cancer Grid (NCG), a network of major cancer centres across the country, to ensure that those offering cancer surgeries, chemotherapy and radiation therapy and other procedures for cancer under the scheme follow a protocol.

“NCG has tied up with the Ayushman Bharat and we are working on treatment protocols for various cancers. The idea is to tie up the reimbursements with adherence to guidelines,” said Dr. C. Pramesh, director of Tata Memorial Hospital (TMH) and convenor of the NCG.

The NCG identifies itself as a union of cancer centres in the country which could provide uniform and high standards of cancer care, follow uniform evidence-based guidelines for management of patients, develop human resource adequately trained to fulfil the cancer healthcare needs of the entire nation and conduct collaborative clinical research of a high standard. According to Dr. Pramesh, work is on to create a software for the purpose. “This effort will ensure uniform cancer treatment for patients across the country,” he said.

Dr. Shripad Banavali, director, academics, and professor of paediatric and medical oncology at TMH, said the collaboration of NCG with Ayushman Bharat is a win-win for all.

“Centres like TMH which are overburdened with patients may get some relief as patients start getting rational and standard care at other centres. It will also reduce cases of delay in treatment,” said Dr. Banavali, who was on the board that charted the protocol for paediatric cancer treatment. “We have already submitted our suggestions,” he said.

The Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) under Ayushman Bharat, a Government of India flagship scheme, was unveiled as recommended by the National Health Policy to achieve the vision of universal health coverage.

PMJAY provides cover of ₹5 lakh per family per year, for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation across public and private empanelled hospitals in India.

With the very high burden of cancers in India, cancer treatment is one of the most used tertiary care under the scheme, thus making standardised care essential.