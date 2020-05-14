Ayush task force set up for COVID-19

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday set up a 18-member task force to plan and suggest treatment of asymptomatic and mild-symptomatic patients of novel coronavirus through the use of ayurveda, unani, homeopathy and yoga.

Dr. Tatyarao Lahane, Director, Medical Education and Research, Maharashtra, will head the task force. The ‘Task force on Ayush for Covid-19’ will consist of 18 members and include a number of ayurveda, homoeopathy and unani practitioners.

According to the notification, issued by the government on the appointment of the task force, States like Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Goa and Punjab have successfully used these techniques to treat asymptomatic and mild-symptomatic people and increase the immunity.

The task force will suggest to the State government how to implement these techniques in Maharashtra.