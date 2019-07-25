AYUSH practitioners join fight against tuberculosis

In an attempt to boost India’s fight against tuberculosis (TB), the government now intends to rope in the seven lakh strong workforce of ayurveda, yoga and naturopathy, unani, siddha and homoeopathy (AYUSH) practitioners to act as well informed and better first respondents to patients. Last week, the Ministry of AYUSH and Ministry of Health signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate for the development of linkages and integration of TB care services as a part of the ‘TB Free India’ initiative.

“There is a lot that AYUSH can offer. We are not only looking at integrating the seven lakh practitioners but also treatment measures under ayurveda, yoga and naturopathy, unani, siddha and homoeopathy to eradicate TB,” AYUSH minister Shripad Yesso Naik told The Hindu.

“AYUSH has many preventive medications and immunity-boosting therapies which can prove to be helpful. We are still in the process of working out the details,” Mr. Naik said, adding that besides AYUSH, the Ministries of Railways and Defence have also joined hands to facilitate the war against TB.

TB, an infectious disease caused by mycobacterium tuberculosis, kills approximately 4,80,000 Indians every year i.e. more than 1,400 every day. The country has more than a million missing cases every year that are either not notified or remain undiagnosed or inadequately diagnosed and treated in the private sector.

“On the ground, a large number of patients first land up at AYUSH practitioners who have a widespread presence everywhere. Some of these practitioners charge very little amounts like ₹30 to ₹50 for consultations,” Mumbai based chest physician, Dr. Vikas Oswal, said. “To fight TB, we require mass manpower. If these practitioners are sensitised and trained to guide suspected patients to the right care services, it will make a great difference in TB diagnosis,” he said.

According to Dr. Oswal, a pilot carried out in Mumbai a few years ago on similar lines had resulted in a considerable jump in TB notifications. “Early detection and treatment is key to fighting the disease. Channelling this additional manpower for TB can prove to be extremely beneficial,” said Dr. Oswal.

Dr. Lalitkumar Anande, chief medical officer at Sewri TB Hospital, believes that not only the AYUSH manpower but their therapies can help too. “We are staring at drug resistance every passing day. We have to start tapping into the best therapies from all streams to be able to fight TB in a better way in the future,” he said.