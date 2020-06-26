Awhad questions silence of actors on rising fuel prices

With fuel prices being hiked again, State’s Housing Minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Jitendra Awhad decided to question the silence of superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar on the issue.
Mr. Awhad commented on the tweets put out by the actors highlighting the sky-rocketing petrol and diesel prices in 2012. “Was that because the Dr. Manmohan Singh-led government was in power? I want to ask a few questions to superstars like Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar. You were hurt by the fuel price hike then. But you seem to be quiet about it now. Isn’t that strange? Was your outrage reserved only for the then government?” he said.
The minister said he hoped the actors were not acting as workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party, but were only voicing the concerns of citizens when they spoke against fuel hike in 2012. “I wonder why can’t they do that now? Doesn’t it hurt them now?” he said.
‘Prices too steep’
Referring to Mr. Bachchan’s tweet on a person purchasing petrol to spray on his car and burn it as he cannot afford the costly fuel, Mr. Awhad said, “The costs have gone up so much that even just enough petrol to spray on a car is unaffordable.”
Mr. Kumar has deleted his old tweet saying it is time to clean his bicycle and hit the road owing to the fuel hike.
