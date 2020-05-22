Awhad bats for Dharavi redevelopment

Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad on Wednesday urged Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to take immediate steps to move ahead with the Dharavi redevelopment project, which has been pending for over 10 years.

“Dharavi is being considered as the novel coronavirus capital of Mumbai because the health system seems to have taken a hit. The slum houses people from all castes and religions, and this crisis is creating a wrong notion in the minds of people about Dharavi. Therefore, there cannot be a better social and financial opportunity to redevelop Dharavi,” Mr. Awhad said in his letter to the CM.

The minister said the previous government had announced plans to redevelop Dharavi and all permissions were obtained from the Centre.

“At a time when Mumbai’s financial condition has been affected, a decision on redevelopment of Dharavi can be of great help to the government. It will be an opportunity to create employments while improving the financial and social conditions. Besides, in real estate business, despite any downturn, international funds can be raised,” he said. The minister requested Mr. Thackeray to hold a meeting and issue directions to initiate the Dharavi redevelopment process again.

Mr. Awhad is not the first Cabinet minister to call for a fresh start of the redevelopment project.

In an interview to The Hindu, Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had accepted that delays in redevelopment of Dharavi was one of the reasons for the difficulty in containing the spread of novel coronavirus. “We neglected it for too long. It should have been acted upon earlier. It is important that the process begins,” she had said.