Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday appealed to people to avoid unnecessary travel by trains and buses. He said a decision to suspend public transport would be taken if after reviewing the situation at regular intervals.

The State Cabinet discussed the spread of the novel coronavirus with the total number of positive cases in the State rising to 41 — 28 men and 12 women.

Mr. Thackeray said, “We have not decided to shut down government offices but are exploring the possibility of working with 50% workforce. Non-essential departments have been asked to limit their strength as much as possible.”

He said avoiding crowded places is one of the most effective ways to tackle the crisis. “We cannot close down public transport like trains and buses. But we appeal to the public to travel only when absolutely necessary. We are constantly reviewing the situation and if needed we will not hesitate to take harsh decisions,” he said.

Mr. Thackeray appealed to the heads of religious sects to try and avoid gatherings and close places of worship. He said, “We have yet not received permission from the Central government to carry out tests in private laboratories. However, the State government has given the permission to private hospitals to treat patients.”

The State government has included Dubai, Saudi Arabia and U.S. to the Centre’s list of seven countries whose travellers are to be quarantined.