Avoid crowding during Ganesha festival: Uddhav

Chief Minister reviews preparations, State-wide guidelines to be issue soon

From mellowed down celebrations to vigil on social media rumours, from expansion of tele-ICU medical services to increasing tests, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday chalked out its strategy for Ganesh chaturthi in a jumbo review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The meeting was attended by all divisional commissioners, municipal commissioners, district collectors, zilla parishad CEOs, superintendents of police, and district medical officials.

The Home department has been asked to issue uniform guidelines for the State-wide celebrations.

Mr. Thackeray appealed to Ganesha mandals to observe austerity measures during the celebrations against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, directing the administration to focus on Konkan area which has seen influx of devotees from across the State. “Care should be taken to avoid crowding and it should be ensured that the disease does not spread,” he said.

Vigilance committees across all villages have been tasked with undertaking public awareness campaigns to ensure all safety measures are followed.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope were also present at Tuesday’s review meeting.

Mr. Tope asked the administration to increase contact tracing across districts and use tele-ICU medicine system to treat COVID-19 patients. “Tests should be increased by keeping the rates under control. District administration must take guidance of the State-level task force to keep deaths under control,” he said. Mr. Tope also appealed to the sarvajanik mandals to make online darshan facilities available for devotees.

Mr. Deshmukh said the cyber cell has been instructed to keep watch on rumour mongering on social media. “This will be dealt with an iron hand,” said Mr. Deshmukh.