Autorickshaw driver tries to set self alight in front of Maharashtra CM's house; suicide attempt foiled by cops

Vinay Pandey poured kerosene on himself but was overpowered and pinned down while he attempted to set himself alight, the official said.

June 17, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - Thane

PTI
The chief minister was not present in the house when the incident took place, police informed. 

The chief minister was not present in the house when the incident took place, police informed.  | Photo Credit: ANI

A 42-year-old autorickshaw driver tried to kill himself in front of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's house in Thane on June 17 morning but police personnel present at the site foiled his attempt, an official said.

Vinay Pandey poured kerosene on himself but was overpowered and pinned down while he attempted to set himself alight, the official said.

A Wagle Estate police station official said the autorickshaw driver was angry that he was not given a licence so far due to a case registered against his name.

Police are speaking to him as part of the probe, the official added.

A video of the incident, meanwhile, in which the driver can be seen and heard shouting at the top of his voice, went viral on social media.

The chief minister was not present in the house when the incident took place, police informed.

