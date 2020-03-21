Auto, taxi drivers head out of Mumbai

Drivers of autorickshaws, taxis and app-based cab aggregators Ola and Uber are leaving the city by the thousands. The step-by-step lockdown of the city since the first positive cases of COVID-19 emerged has hit such drivers the worst.

Mohammad Yakub Khan of the State Action Committee for Ola and Uber drivers said around 15,000 drivers had left for their hometowns. He said, “Most drivers hail from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and their earnings this month have plummeted. On an average, they barely make ₹200 per day.”

Mr. Khan said while many left by road, some drove their cars home. He said, “Most of them have mortgaged their cars for cash to survive in their hometowns. We appeal to the Chief Minister to direct banks to exempt them from making EMI payments this month. Most of them pay EMIs up to ₹10,000 on car loans.”

A.L. Quadros, leader of Mumbai Taximen’s Union, said there has been an exodus of nearly 80% of kaali-peeli drivers. “Over the past week, there has been hardly any business. Those who drove around 70 to 80 km are barely clocking 20 km a day. Many have left their cars along roadsides as parking lots have filled up. We have appealed to the traffic police to not penalise them in such difficult times,” he said.

Thampi Kurien, leader of Mumbai Rickshawmen’s Union, said around 70% of the 2.2 lakh drivers have left the city. He said, “They have decided to return after a month when the situation stabilises. There were practically no autorickshaws on the roads today.”

The Transport Commissioner on Saturday also directed all share autorickshaws and taxis across the State to suspend services.