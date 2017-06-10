Auto drivers held for assaulting NMMT staff

Navi Mumbai: The Koparkhairane police on Saturday arrested two auto drivers for allegedly assaulting three Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) employees on Friday. The accused are identified as Rajesh Maruti Vashivale (23) and Dadasaheb Suresh Gudekar (28), residents of Sector 7 and Sector 5, in Ghansoli. A search is on for the third accused.

At around 5.30 p.m. on Friday, Fayaz Pathan, driver of route number 20 bus, was on his way from Ghansoli D Mart to Karave village. Near Simplex Colony, he noticed an auto parked on the turn due to which Mr. Pathan could not take left. “Mr. Pathan asked the auto driver to give side on which he started abusing him. The auto driver even entered the bus and tore the driver’s clothes. Mr. Pathan took the bus towards Ghansoli station. The auto driver and his two friends followed the bus,” said a officer from Koparkairane police station.

Before reaching Ghansoli station, the bus slowed down as there was another NMMT bus coming in. Mr. Vashivale, Mr. Gudekar, and the third accused dragged the bus driver out and assaulted him. Meanwhile, Gopal Waghmare and Gaurav Kolhe, crew members of another bus, came to Mr. Pathan’s rescue and were attacked.

While Mr. Waghmare and Mr. Kolhe received minor injuries, Mr. Pathan’s nose bone was fractured. The accused had bit Mr. Pathan as well. “A resident shot a video of the incident from his house which helped us identify the accused. Both the accused have a criminal background and were arrested earlier for rioting and fighting with auto drivers over parking,” said inspector Vijay Tayade from Koparkhairane police station.

The accused were arrested under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 333 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt to extort confession, or to compel restoration of property), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention) of the IPC, and were remanded in police custody till Monday.