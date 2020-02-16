Auto driver held for trying to abduct woman passenger

The Mulund police on Saturday arrested an autorickshaw driver who allegedly tried to abduct a 21-year-old woman passenger on Thursday night.

An officer with the Mulund police said, “The victim hailed the auto to go home from Mulund Colony. The driver kept staring at her through the rear-view mirror and she told him not to do so.”

The officer said within minutes the accused took a turn in the opposite direction of the woman’s house. When she told him that he had taken a wrong turn, the driver told her to “shut up” and come with him.

The officer said, “The victim shouted for help and when the accused did not slow down, she jumped out of the auto. The driver then sped away. The woman sustained a head injury and called up her family. After receiving treatment, she came to the police station and we registered an FIR against unidentified persons.”

The police scanned CCTV footage at the spot and identified the accused’s vehicle. The officer said, “We obtained the vehicle’s registration details using its licence plate number, which was visible in the footage, from the regional transport office. We then traced and arrested the driver on Saturday morning,” the officer said.