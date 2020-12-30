Auto driver arrested for raping Chhatisgarh girl

The Panvel police on Monday morning arrested an autorickshaw driver for allegedly raping an 18-year-old girl from Chattisgarh, who had come to Mumbai to celebrate Christmas and the New Year.

According to the police, the victim, a dropout from Class X, lived with her mother, two sisters, and a brother in Chattisgarh, and she worked in a cutlery shop which she quit a month ago. Being fond of solo trips, she decided to explore Mumbai on her own and first went to Delhi. After staying there for a day in a hotel, she came to Mumbai on December 22 via train. After alighting at Bandra terminus, a ticket collector, who suspected her to be a minor, contacted an NGO and handed her over to it. After NGO officials verified her age, she was let go.

“On December 26, she reached Panvel railway station and stayed for a day at an acquaintance’s house. The next day, around 7 p.m., she hired an auto from the station area and asked the driver, Sachin Laltaprasad Sharma (26), to drop her at Gandhi garden,” senior police inspector Ajay Landge from Panvel City police station said.

Mr. Sharma instead took her near the Wadghar river bank, beside a crematorium. He threatened to kill her with a piece of stone, and then raped her in the bushes and fled. She reached the police station with the help of people and lodged a complaint.

Police sub-inspector Sunil Tarmale from Panvel City police station said, “The girl showed immense courage and approached us immediately. We sent her for a medical check-up and started our investigations. Since she had hired the auto from the railway station area, we questioned the auto drivers there and using the details she gave, we found Mr. Sharma’s address at Vavanje village in Panvel. He was nabbed within 12 hours of the crime.”

The accused confessed to his crime and revealed that he was slightly drunk at the time of the incident. Mr. Sharma had completed civil engineering, and he started driving auto for a living during the lockdown. He was arrested under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, and has been remanded in police custody till December 31.