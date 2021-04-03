Author refuses to work under Ambedkar publication committee member-secretary

Mumbai

03 April 2021 00:37 IST

J.V. Pawar questions his eligibility and contribution to Ambedkarite movement

The reorganisation of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Source Material Publication Committee by the Maharashtra government has sparked a controversy after veteran Ambedkarite and author J.V. Pawar refused to work under a relatively unknown member-secretary of the committee, questioning his eligibility and credentials.

The State Higher and Technical Education Department on March 30 issued a list of new members, including Mr. Pawar, in an attempt to reorganise the dormant committee which is tasked with editing, translating, and re-publishing the works of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. Apart from ministers, MLA and officials, it has 16 private members, including activists, authors and researchers of the Ambedkarite movement.

On April 1, Mr. Pawar wrote to Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant, who is the president of the committee, questioning the credentials of Dr. Krishna Kamble appointed as the member-secretary.

“I have been active in the Ambedkarite movement for over 50 years. It was me who ensured the legal battle over this literature ended in 70s and material was made available for publication. I have authored numerous books, articles on Dr. Ambedkar, and even at the age of 78, I am active in the movement. I have never heard the name of Dr. Krishna Kamble nor am I aware of his contribution to the movement. Why should I work under him?” Mr. Pawar asked.

In his letter, Mr. Pawar said that he was willing to work for the committee but would not work under someone who hardly had any contribution to the movement. “I had expressed my desire to work for the committee but not like this,” he said.

Mr. Pawar has long been associated with Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar who contested against the Maha Vikas Aghadi partners (Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena) in the 2019 Assembly polls.

According to sources in the government, the committee is an attempt to go beyond politics and try to work towards the larger aim of bringing out literature of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Interestingly, one of the members of the committee, senior journalist Nikhil Wagle, has already declared that he is not part of it. “As a journalist, it has been my policy to not work with any government committee. Here I was not even consulted before selecting me. I also believe that researchers on Dr. Ambedkar and his work should be part of this committee instead of me,” he told The Hindu.