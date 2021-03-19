Aurangabad Bench to hold virtual hearings from Monday

The Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court said on Friday that it would hold virtual hearings as a temporary measure from March 22.

The move came after Surekha Mahajan, president of Aurangabad Bar, submitted a letter to Justice S.V. Gangapurwala, seniormost judge of the Bench, urging the court to hold virtual hearings along with physical ones owing to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Ms. Mahajan told The Hindu, “Rapid tests are being conducted outside the court premises for those who enter and every day 19 to 20 people are found to be positive. So many lawyers have already been affected by the virus, so we feel that there is a need to also have virtual hearings.”