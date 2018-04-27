August Kranti Express stalls at Dadar, delays locals

Mumbai: Suburban railway services to Virar were disrupted for around 20 minutes during evening peak hour on the Western Line, when the August Kranti Rajdhani Express developed a technical problem and stalled near Mahalaxmi station. This led to several local trains backing up behind it, including the Borivali-bound AC local.

Western Railway (WR) officials said the August Kranti Express developed a snag a little after leaving Mahalaxmi station at 5.50 p.m. Mukul Jain, Divisional Regional Manager (Mumbai), said, “The locomotive pilot was unable to start the train, and fast locals on the down line began backing up.” The engine was finally started around 6.10 p.m., after which services resumed.

Officials said the August Kranti Express was brought to Dadar and stationed on a loop line, allowing fast locals to pass through. A new engine was called for, and the train departed at 6.30 p.m. “Several fast locals were diverted to the slow line, and services were delayed by 10 to 15 minutes,” Ravindra Bhakar, CPRO, WR, said.

Platforms became quickly overcrowded at Churchgate station. Commuters, especially those travelling to Borivali and Andheri, were affected by the cancellation of several fast and slow trains while the August Kranti Express’s engine was being replaced at Dadar.

Andheri resident Anuj Shah said he normally takes the 6.09 p.m slow local. “Today, I wanted to travel by the 6.14 p.m. Borivali fast local, but it was cancelled.” Deepak Verma, a daily commuter between Malad and Churchgate for several years, said such delay are few, but was glad that timely announcements were being made.