Audit exposes flaws in irrigation projects

An audit of small scale irrigation (SSI) projects by Maharashtra’s Water Conservation Department for the period 2011-16 revealed that the projects were taken without long-term planning and prioritisation.

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report on the Economic Sector for 2015-16 showed change in design/scope of works, paucity of funds, and non-acquisition of land led to enormous increase in project costs and delays in their completion. The report pointed out instances where provisions and contract conditions were violated resulting in undue benefits to contractors and wasteful expenditure.

SSI projects play a vital role in irrigating small patches of land that cannot be irrigated by a major or medium irrigation project and has irrigation potential up to 250 ha. According to the State Economic Survey 2015-16, Maharashtra has the total cultivable area of 234 lakh ha, which forms 76% of the total geographical area. Out of it, only 27.73% of the cultivable land is irrigated, leaving 169.09 lakh ha land dependent on monsoon.

Key observations

The audit was conducted from 2011-12 to 2015-16 in which 66 SSI projects were implemented in eight of the 25 divisions of Water Conservation Department, having Irrigation Potential (IP) between 101 to 250 ha.

The report observed, “There was short-release of funds by the government. Monitoring of the projects by Engineers was weak. In the absence of departmental checks and community ownership through Water Users’ Associations, water was pilfered from the storage areas of project sites without paying any water charges.”

The IP created by SSI could not be used fully due to delay in completion of canals and distribution networks in the common area of the projects and inadequate maintenance of created assets. “As against 4871 ha of IP created by March 2016, the maximum IP utilised was 1243 ha,” said the report.