Auction proceedings: no relief for Modi’s firm

02 April 2019 01:15 IST

Of 68 paintings under the hammer, he owns only 19, diamantaire’s lawyer tells HC

The Bombay High Court on Monday refused to quash auction proceedings of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi’s 68 paintings evaluated at ₹57.72 crore.

A Division Bench of Justices Akil Kureshi and Sarang Kotwal was hearing a petition filed by Mr. Modi’s firm Camelot Enterprises challenging the auction proceedings initiated by the Tax Recovery Officer for recovering Mr. Modi’s dues arising out of the assessment orders passed as per the Income Tax (I-T) Act.

Mr. Modi’s lawyer told the court that copies of the orders have not been provided to them due to which they have been unable to appeal against the assessment orders passed on December 18, 2018. He also mentioned that of the 68 paintings and drawings put up for auction, Mr. Modi is the owner of only 19.

He said the department had failed to serve the notices in a proper manner both for the assessment of dues and the auction. He said both the notices were sent to Ramesh Assar, who had resigned from the company last September, and Hemant Bhatt, who is in judicial custody. Therefore the serving of the notices is invalid. On the basis of this, the department should not have sold what did not belong to the company.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, representing the I-T department, said the company had made a statement denying ownership of all the paintings and artwork put up for auction and had not provided any legal evidence to prove that it did not own all of the paintings and artwork.

He said despite the auction being advertised and notified on its website and in newspapers, no one had come forward from the company to claim ownership of such paintings and artwork, which the company claimed did not belong to it. He also said if the company did not own the paintings it had no locus standi to challenge the sale.

The court said the petition has been challenged on two grounds: the assessment order and auction. The court said, “The petitioner does not claim any particular attachment to any painting or artwork. It hasn’t challenged their valuation.”

The Bench said, “We do not find it appropriate to quash auction proceedings but it is not an irreversible situation. If the company can file an appeal against the assessment order by April 20, the appellate commissioner will hear the matter on merit.”

The Bench also said, “In case the company succeeds before the appellate authority, the amount recovered by the department through the auction can be returned to it with interest.” The High Court also said the company had failed to provide any evidence to prove that it owned only 19 paintings. “There is no explanation for why the petitioner, who claims to own only 19 paintings, had stored the remaining paintings at the same place at the warehouse, at its own cost. Also, no one has come forward to claim ownership of the remaining paintings. Therefore, the petitioner can’t take shelter under this ground,” it said.