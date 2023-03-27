ADVERTISEMENT

Attacks on Savarkar will reduce people’s sympathy over Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification: Shiv Sena (UBT)

March 27, 2023 05:11 pm | Updated 05:11 pm IST - Mumbai

At a rally on Sunday, Uddhav Thackeray said he considers Savarkar as his "idol", and asked Rahul Gandhi to refrain from "insulting" him

PTI

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) on March 27 said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's attack on freedom fighter V.D. Savarkar will lead to ebbing of sympathy he has gained due to his disqualification as Lok Sabha MP.

An editorial in party mouthpiece ' Saamana' said the truth, which Mr. Gandhi is fighting for today, will not win by making defamatory statements against Savarkar.

At a rally on Sunday, Uddhav Thackeray said he considers Savarkar his "idol", and asked Rahul Gandhi to refrain from "insulting" him.

ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi can never be Veer Savarkar even in his best dreams: Anurag Thakur

Mr. Thackeray said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance of three parties — Sena (UBT), Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) — was formed to protect democracy and it was necessary to work unitedly for it.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"By making defamatory statements against Savarkar, the sympathy gained by Rahul Gandhi will start ebbing. This will, for sure, put the Maharashtra Congress in a uncomfortable position," the editorial said.

Mr. Gandhi's remarks that he is not Savarkar to apologise will not affect the faith of the people in the Hindutva ideologue, it added.

Without naming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the editorial said a dictator is always scared and that he first starts controlling the judiciary and parliament and destroys the opposition.

This is precisely called slavery, the editorial said.

It said Savarkar pledged to fight such slavery at the age of 12 and Mr. Gandhi should take a similar oath.

Mr. Gandhi was disqualified as Lok Sabha MP on March 24 after a court in Surat in Gujarat sentenced him to two years in jail in a defamation case.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US