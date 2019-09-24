Attack on history-sheeter: two minors among three booked

Three people were taken into custody in the early hours of Monday in connection with the attack on history-sheeter Babu Nadar in Thane on Saturday. While two of the accused, who are minors, have been sent to a juvenile remand home, the third has been arrested.

According to the Kopri police, Mr. Nadar was attacked around 11.30 p.m. on Kopri vegetable market road with daggers. He sustained injuries to his back, stomach and legs, and is currently admitted to Jupiter Hospital in a serious condition.

“We zeroed in on the three suspects based on eyewitness accounts and on the fact that one of the two minors involved had an altercation with Mr. Nadar around two months ago. We then started tracking their movements using technical and human intelligence,” an officer with the Kopri police said.

The officer said the trio were picked up in Kasara and booked for attempt to murder under the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Arms Act. The adult accused has been identified as Haresh Telure (28), while the juveniles are aged 17 and 16. All the three stay in the same area as Mr. Nadar and were involved in a struggle for domination over the locality, sources said.

Senior police inspector Jitendra Agarkar, Kopri police station, said, “Inquiries have revealed that Mr. Nadar had assaulted one of the two minor accused over a petty argument around two months ago, and that he had been plotting revenge ever since.”

The minors were produced before a juvenile court and sent to the remand home, while Mr. Telure was remanded in police custody. The police are now finding out whether any other were involved in the attack and where the three accused procured the daggers from.