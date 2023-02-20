ADVERTISEMENT

Attack on cricketer Prithvi Shaw | Court sends social media influencer Sapna Gill, three others to 14-day judicial custody

February 20, 2023 04:12 pm | Updated 04:20 pm IST - Mumbai

Prithvi Shaw was allegedly manhandled as an argument broke out between him and Sapna Gill and her male friend after the player refused to click selfies with her

PTI

Cricketer Prithvi Shaw reacts towards a group of people who allegedly turned violent after he refused them for selfies, in Mumbai, in the early hours of Feb. 15, 2023. (Videograb) | Photo Credit: PTi

A Mumbai court on February 20 sent social media influencer Sapna Gill and three other accused to 14-day judicial custody in a case pertaining to alleged manhandling of Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw and attacking his car.

Ms. Gill and the other accused were produced before a magistrate court at the end of their initial police remand on Feb. 20.

The police sought an extension of the remand, saying they need to recover the baseball bat and the vehicle used in the alleged crime.

However, the court rejected the plea and remanded the accused in judicial custody.

Apart from the original charges of rioting and extortion, the police have also added Indian Penal Code Section 387 (putting a person in fear of death or of grievous hurt in order to commit extortion) in the case.

Ms. Gill’s lawyer Kaashif Ali Khan said in the court that the additional section was added belatedly just to harass the accused.

The incident took place on Feb. 15 outside a luxury hotel at Santacruz area of Mumbai following an argument with the social media influencer and her male friend after the player refused to click selfies with her.

The police had registered the case against Ms. Gill, her friend Sohbit Thakur and six others under Indian Penal Code sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 148 (rioting), 384 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

