ATS suspects ‘love’ angle in Shalimar Express bomb hoax

Amid reports, ranging from a hoax to a possible terror plot, the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) has found that the ‘bomb’ found aboard the Shalimar Express on Wednesday seems to have stemmed from a much more basic and age-old reason: love for a woman.

The device, which consisted of firecracker shells and wiring, was found aboard the train at 9.15 a.m. on Wednesday after it entered the yard at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus. The Railway Protection Force, the Tilak Nagar police, and the ATS conducted a thorough sweep before declaring it harmless, while social media buzzed with rumours throughout the day.

According to police sources, the first lead in the investigation came with the device itself. Whoever had placed it on the train had also slipped in a photograph and a piece of paper with two cell phone numbers on it.

“We mapped the cellular location of both the numbers and traced them to a Vikhroli resident identified as Ratandeep Gawandi. He was questioned, but he was able to prove that he was nowhere near the train on Wednesday. After his alibi was established, we asked him if he could think of any reason why someone would want to get him in trouble and he pointed us towards Anand Wankhade,” an officer, who was part of the investigation, said.

Mr. Gawandi told the ATS that he had recently got married, and that Mr. Wankhade, who was his wife’s former lover, had not been happy with her decision. The ATS obtained details about Mr. Wankhade and tracked him down to Buldhana, from where he was picked up, sources said.

After preliminary inquiries, the ATS handed Mr. Wankhade over to the Tilak Nagar police for further questioning. Officials said Mr. Wankhade and Mr. Gawandi are still being questioned to confirm the facts that have come to light so far.

Mumbai Police spokesperson DCP Manjunath Singe said, “A case has been registered with the Tilak Nagar police for negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter under the Indian Penal Code along with relevant sections of the Indian Railway Act. It is clear from preliminary investigation that there is no terror angle and that personal enmity between two individuals was the reason behind the entire episode.”