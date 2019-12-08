ATS seizes mephedrone worth ₹5 cr., 2 arrested

The Juhu unit of the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Friday seized mephedrone worth over ₹5 crore and arrested two accused. Officers said the duo has links to another gang which was behind the consignment of 129 kg of mephedrone, which was seized earlier this year.

The seizure was made based on a tip-off received by senior police inspector Daya Nayak, ATS western region, that two men would be coming to Mumbai with a large quantity of mephedrone. A team laid a trap near Madhuban restaurant and bar in Vile Parle and intercepted the accused, Mahendra Patil (49) and Santosh Aadke (29).

An officer said, “Mr Patil was found to be carrying 2.1 kg of mephedrone in his knapsack, while Mr. Aadke was found to be in possession of 2.2 kg of the drug. We arrested both of them and charged them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.”

The officer said duo revealed during interrogation that another stash was hidden in Pune. An ATS team then raided a warehouse in Saswad taluka and seized another 10 kg of the drug. Officers said the total value of the drugs is around ₹5.60 crore in the market.

Investigating officers said that Mr. Patil is a relative of Sardar Patil, a BSc. graduate who was arrested in September with five others for supplying mephedrone in Mumbai. The ATS had seized 129 kg of mephedrone along with ₹1.04 in cash from their hideout in Navi Mumbai.

“Mr. Aadke, too, has worked with Mr. Sardar in the past, and we are finding out whether they were operating on their own now, or if they had taken over affairs of his gang after his arrest,” the officer said.