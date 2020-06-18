ATM break-ins: police hunt for accused

Navi Mumbai

18 June 2020 23:57 IST

The Kalamboli and Taloja police are on the lookout for a man who tried to steal money from three ATMs over the past two days.

The Taloja police said CCTV footage showed a masked man breaking into an ATM of GP Parsik Cooperative Bank at 1.15 a.m. on Wednesday. On Thursday, the accused tried to break into ATMs of two banks attached to the compound wall of the Navi Mumbai Police headquarters.

Satish Gaikwad, senior police inspector, Kalamboli police station, said, “The same accused used the same method to break into the ATMs, but was unsuccessful. We have written to Axis Bank to deploy a security guard and install a CCTV at their ATM.”

