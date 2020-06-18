Mumbai

ATM break-ins: police hunt for accused

The Kalamboli and Taloja police are on the lookout for a man who tried to steal money from three ATMs over the past two days.

The Taloja police said CCTV footage showed a masked man breaking into an ATM of GP Parsik Cooperative Bank at 1.15 a.m. on Wednesday. On Thursday, the accused tried to break into ATMs of two banks attached to the compound wall of the Navi Mumbai Police headquarters.

Satish Gaikwad, senior police inspector, Kalamboli police station, said, “The same accused used the same method to break into the ATMs, but was unsuccessful. We have written to Axis Bank to deploy a security guard and install a CCTV at their ATM.”

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 19, 2020 12:59:58 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/atm-break-ins-police-hunt-for-accused/article31864293.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY