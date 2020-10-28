Athawale, Tatkare test positive for COVID-19

Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Lok Sabha MP from Raigad, Sunil Tatkare, on Tuesday said that they had tested positive for COVID-19.

Both the leaders said that they were in good health and would soon be available in public life after a brief period of rest.

On Monday, Maharahstra Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar tested positive for the virus. He said that he was getting admitted to Breach Candy hospital in south Mumbai. Last week, Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis tested positive.

Earlier, Cabinet ministers Jitendra Awhad, Dhananjay Munde, Ashok Chavan, Balasaheb Patil, Aslam Sheikh, Nitin Raut, Hasan Mushreef, Varsha Gaikwad, Eknath Shinde and Anil Parab, and ministers of State Abdul Sattar, Sanjay Bansode and Vishwajeet Kadam had tested positive. All have recovered and joined duties.