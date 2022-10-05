At least 5 dead in pile-up on Mumbai's Bandra-Worli sea link

Site of the accident on the Bandra-Worli sea link | Photo Credit: ANI

At least five people have been reported dead after a speeding car rammed into an accident site on the Bandra-Worli sea link in Mumbai in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to reports, over 10 people sustained injuries in the incident when the car rammed into an ambulance and some other vehicles were parked on the side of the road, preparing to take victims of an earlier accident to a hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences for the loss of lives in the accident.

"Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai. Condolences to the bereaved families. I hope that those who have been injured have a speedy recovery," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted on Wednesday.

Mumbai Police rushed to the spot after receiving information and emergency operations are under way. Police took the injured to the hospital with the help of local people. The condition of several injured is very critical. The sea link from Bandra to Worli has been closed.