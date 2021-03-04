At 9,855, Maharashtra records highest single-day case spike

Surge of 1,600 cases in Pune district; Mumbai reports 1,121 fresh cases

Maharashtra reported 9,855 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, its highest single-day case spike in more than five months, as the State’s active case tally breached the 80,000 mark to reach 82,343.

Pune, Nagpur and Amravati districts, along with Mumbai city, contributed to around 40% of the new cases in the State. As many as 6,559 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours. Forty-two more fatalities pushed the death toll to 52,280. While the total case tally has reached 21,79,185, the cumulative recoveries stand at 20,43,349.

“Of a total of 1,65,09,506 laboratory samples tested thus far, 21,79,185 (with the case positivity rate down to 13.20%) have returned positive, with over 88,000 samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate, adding that the State’s case fatality rate had dipped to 2.40%.

Pune district reported a staggering spike of 1,600 new cases to take its total case tally to 4,13,622. As per State Health Department figures, four deaths were reported as the total death toll reached 8,070. However, as per district authorities, the total death toll has reached 9,166, while the active case tally has now reached 10,490.

Mumbai city reported 1,121 new cases, taking its total case tally to 3,28,742, of which 8,594 are active. Six fatalities took the city’s death toll to 11,487.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported a whopping 1,100 cases, taking the district’s total case tally to 1,54,918, of which 10,132 are currently active. Four deaths were recorded as the total death toll rose to 3,531.

Nearly 700 cases in Amravati

Cases mounted relentlessly in Amravati district, which reported nearly 700 new cases, taking its total tally to 37,934, of which 5,896 are active. Ten deaths saw the death toll rise to 501.

Akola district in the same region, too, saw a big jump of nearly 450 cases, taking the total case tally to 16,747, of which 3,915 are active. Zero deaths, however, were recorded as the total death toll remained constant at 386.

In western Maharashtra, Satara reported 129 new cases as the total case tally rose to 59,165, of which 1,392 are active. No deaths, however, were reported as the total death toll stayed at 1,847.

Neighbouring Sangli reported 30 cases and no deaths as the district’s total case tally reached 51,411, of which only 492 are active. The death toll stands at 1,792.

Kolhapur reported 37 cases as its total case tally reached 49,829 of which just 397 are active. No fatalities were reported here as well as the total death toll remained constant at 1,680.

Dr. Awate informed that currently, a total of 3,60,500 people across the State were in home quarantine and 3,701 were in institutional quarantine facilities.