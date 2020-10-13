At 7,089 cases, State sees lowest surge in 2 months

Pune

13 October 2020 00:12 IST

165 deaths in State; 1,620 cases in Mumbai

Maharashtra saw its lowest case surge in over two months, with 7,089 new COVID-19 cases being reported on Monday, taking its total case tally to 15,35,315. With 165 fatalities, the death toll has climbed to 40,514.

While 15,656 patients were discharged, active cases dipped below the 2.20 lakh mark, and stands at 2,12,439. The cumulative recoveries have risen to 12,81,896. “The State’s recovery rate has reached 83.49%, while the case fatality rate is 2.64%,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

The low surge must be viewed in the context of only 54,000 samples being tested in the past 24 hours as opposed to the daily average of over 80,000 samples.

Pune district reported less than 1,000 cases to take its tally to 3,16,731, while 12 deaths saw its toll climb to 6,260. As per the Pune district administration, the recovery rate has exceeded 87% and the active cases have dipped below 32,000.

Mumbai reported 1,620 cases to take its tally to 2,31,066, of which 25,380 are active. With 36 deaths, the city’s toll has risen to 9,469. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Thane reported more than 445 new cases as its tally crossed the 74,000 mark. Four more deaths saw its toll rise to 1,997. The Kalyan-Dombivali civic body reported 13 deaths as its toll rose to 954 while 242 cases saw its tally rise to 50,232.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported over 450 cases, taking its case tally to 87,349, of which 8,704 are active. Five deaths saw the toll climb to 2,335. In western Maharashtra, Satara reported nine deaths to take its cumulative death toll to 1,277. As many as 246 fresh cases saw the total case tally rise to 42,787, of which 7,633 are active.

Sangli reported more than 200 cases to take the district’s total case tally to 43,211, of which 6,094 are active. With eight deaths, the toll has risen to 1,334.

Kolhapur recorded just 77 new cases to take its total case tally to 45,924, of which 4,098 are active. Hearteningly, not a single death was reported in the last 24 hours.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district reported its lowest surge in nearly three months, with less than 180 cases taking its total tally to 85,906, of which 14,388 are active. With only a single fatality, the district’s total death has reached 1,449.

Neighbouring Jalgaon, too, once a hotspot in north Maharashtra, reported its lowest spike ever with just 75 cases and just one death as its total case tally reached 51,146, of which 4,820 are active, while its death toll stood at 1,309.

Ahmednagar reported 336 cases as its total case tally rose to 50,473, of which 7,411 are active . Three deaths took the total toll to 791.

“Of a total of 76,97,906 laboratory samples tested thus far, 15,35,315 (19.94%) have returned positive, with around 54,000 samples across the State being tested in the last 24 hours,” said Dr. Awate

A total of 23,23,791 people across the State are in home quarantine and 25,951 are in institutional quarantine facilities.