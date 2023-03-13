ADVERTISEMENT

At 39.4°C, Mumbai records highest temperature in country for second time in March: IMD

March 13, 2023 01:50 pm | Updated 01:50 pm IST - Mumbai

The Santacruz observatory and the Colaba observatory recorded a temperature of 39.4°Celsius and 35.8°Celsius, respectively, on March 12

PTI

Highway Mirage effect seen near Vikroli signal on Eastern Express Highway. File | Photo Credit: Aadesh Choudhari

For the second time in the current month, Mumbai recorded the highest maximum temperature in the country at 39.4°Celsius on March 12, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, attributing the rise in mercury to absent or delayed sea breeze.

The IMD had warned of a heat wave for March 12 and March 13.

The Santacruz observatory and the Colaba observatory recorded a temperature of 39.4°Celsius and 35.8°Celsius, respectively, on March 12.

"This is for the second time this month that Mumbai has recorded the highest maximum temperature in the country. On March 6, Santacruz (observatory) recorded 39.1°Celsius, also the highest in the country. On Sunday, it recorded 39.4°Celsius," said IMD scientist Rajendra Jenamani.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the temperature recorded in the coastal Konkan region, which encompasses Mumbai, was 4-6°Celsius above normal on March 12.

This was also observed between March 5-7 when the temperature was 5-7° above normal, Mr. Jenamani added.

"Normally, Konkan witnesses low temperatures during this time because of the sea breeze at around 11.30 am to 1 pm. However, in the last seven-ten days the sea breeze is absent or delayed because of the dominant easterly winds which have resulted in high temperatures," he said, adding that the temperature should reach highest between Rajasthan and Gujarat but it is controlled due to thunderstorm cloud and favourable wind.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

heatwave / Mumbai

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US