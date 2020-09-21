At 32,007, State hits new peak of recoveries

Pune

21 September 2020 23:52 IST

Low spike of 15,738 cases recorded as just 40,000 samples tested in last 24 hours

Maharashtra’s COVID-19 recoveries exceeded its case surge for the fourth consecutive day as 32,007 patients were discharged on Monday. This is the highest single-day recovery figure till date.

A relatively low surge of 15,738 new cases was reported, taking the total case tally to 12,24,380, of which 2,74,623 are active. The total recoveries till date has now risen to 9,16,318. As many as 344 new deaths pushed the total death toll to 33,015.

However, the low spike has to be viewed in the context of just 40,000 samples being tested in the last 24 hours as opposed to the daily average of nearly 90,000 samples. “Of a total of 59,12,258 laboratory samples tested thus far, 12,24,380 (20.71%) have returned positive. The State’s recovery rate has risen to 74.84%,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate, adding that the State’s case fatality rate is currently 2.7%.

Pune reported more than 2,000 cases to take its total case tally to 2,63,715. The district reported 42 deaths to take its death toll to 5,306. As per the Pune district administration, the number of active cases in the district had now exceeded 43,000.

Mumbai reported 1,837 cases to take its total case tally to 1,86,276, of which 26,858 are active. With 36 more fatalities, the city’s death toll has risen to 8,505.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Thane reported five deaths as its toll rose to 1,743. Nearly 600 new cases saw its tally cross the 62,000 mark. Navi Mumbai recorded six deaths and 369 cases to take its death toll to 819 and tally to 36,497.

Nagpur district reported an alarming 72 new deaths, taking its total death toll to 1,748. A big jump of more than 1,000 cases took the district’s case tally to 65,331, of which 18,491 are active.

In western Maharashtra, Kolhapur reported a surge of more than 900 cases and eight deaths as its total tally surged to 38,455, of which 7,956 are active. Its death count has now risen to 1,112.

Sangli reported 639 cases to take the district’s total case tally to 32,230, of which 10,641 are active. With 20 deaths, the total death toll has risen to 966. Satara reported eight fatalities to take its cumulative death toll to 745. As many as 608 fresh cases saw the total case tally rise to 30,645, of which 8,737 are active.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district reported a massive spike of nearly 2,000 cases as its total tally reached 65,252, of which 14,312 are active. With 12 deaths, the district’s total death has climbed to 1,157.

Jalgaon reported more than 450 cases and 18 new deaths. The district’s total case tally has risen to 43,346, of which 8,827 are active ones, while the death toll has now climbed to 1,145. Ahmednagar again reported nearly 350 cases as its total case tally rose to 36,024, of which 8,524 are active. Twelve deaths took the total toll to 581.

Dr. Awate informed that currently, a total of 18,58,924 people across the State are in home quarantine and 35,517 are in institutional quarantine facilities.