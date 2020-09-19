Coronavirus | At 22,078, Maharashtra records highest single-day recoveries

Pune

19 September 2020 02:01 IST

State reports 21,656 new COVID-19 cases and 440 deaths; fatality rate stands at 2.72%

While Maharashtra reported 21,656 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the State recorded its highest single-day recoveries as 22,078 patients were discharged.

The State’s total case tally now stands at 11,67,496 of whom 3,00,887 are active cases. The cumulative recoveries till date have risen to 8,34,432. As many as 440 more deaths — of whom 398 were reported on Friday while 70 were from an earlier period — pushed the death toll to 31,791.

“Of a total 56,93,345 laboratory samples tested thus far, 11,45,840 (20.51%) have returned positive with more than 89,000 samples across the State being tested in the last 24 hours. The State’s recovery rate stands at 71.47%,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, adding that the State’s case fatality rate was currently 2.72%.

Pune reported more than 4,000 cases to take its total case tally to 2,53,554. The district reported 39 deaths to take its fatality toll to 5,133. As per the Pune district administration, the number of active cases has crossed the 42,000 mark.

Mumbai reported 2,283 cases to take its total case count to 1,80,668 of whom 34,259 are active. As many as 52 more fatalities saw the city’s death toll rise to 8,375.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Thane reported 16 more deaths as its fatality count climbed to 1,733. As many as 876 new cases saw its total case tally cross the 60,000 mark. Raigad recorded nine deaths and 452 cases to take its death toll to 640 and total case tally to 27,313.

The situation continued to remain grim in Nagpur district, which reported more than 2,000 cases to take the district’s total case tally to 60,109 of whom 21,746 are active. With 64 more deaths, the mortality count touched 1,586.

In western Maharashtra, Sangli reported a consecutive second-day surge of more than 1,100 new cases to take the district’s total case tally to 29,769 of whom 10,404 are active. With 21 deaths, the fatality toll reached 904.

Satara reported 34 fatalities to take its death toll to 697. A surge of 902 fresh cases saw the total case tally rise to 28,518 of whom 8,719 are active.

Kolhapur reported more than 800 cases and 11 deaths as its total tally surged to 36,076 of whom 9,537 are active. Its death count has now touched 1,068.

In north Maharashtra, Jalgaon reported a spike of 964 cases and 16 more deaths. The district’s total case tally has risen to 41,373 of whom 8,940 are active ones, while the death toll has now climbed to 1,106.

Nashik district reported 784 cases as its total tally reached 60,650 of whom 12,582 are active. With 16 deaths, the district’s total fatalities have climbed to 1,124.

Ahmednagar again reported nearly 1,000 cases as its total case tally rose to 33,890 of whom 8,662 are active ones. As many as 21 more deaths took the total death toll to 542.

Dr. Awate said currently, a total 17,78,792 people across the State were in home quarantine and 36,767 were in institutional quarantine facilities.