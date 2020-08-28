At 14,718 cases, Maharashtra records second-highest surge

State reports 355 more deaths; Pune records over 3,000 fresh cases; spike of 1,005 cases in Nashik

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 14,718 new COVID-19 cases, its second-highest single-day jump so far, taking its cumulative tally to 7,33,568. The State also recorded 355 more deaths, pushing its death toll to 23,444.

While the number of active cases has risen to 1,78,234, the total recoveries has surged to 5,31,563, with 9,136 patients being discharged. “The State’s recovery rate now stands at 72.46%, while its case fatality rate has reduced to 3.2%,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate

Pune reported over 3,000 fresh cases, taking its total case tally to 1,61,945, while 47 deaths pushed its total toll to 3,916. As per the Pune district administration, the number of active cases is below 31,000 and the recovery rate has surpassed 77%. Mumbai reported 1,350 new cases to take its case load to 1,40,888, of which 19,463 are active. With 30 more fatalities, the city’s death toll has climbed to 7,535.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Thane reported 421 new cases, taking its total case tally beyond the 44,500 mark, while 13 more fatalities saw its total death toll rise to 1,426.

Navi Mumbai reported 405 fresh cases, pushing its case load to 27,155. With 11 more deaths, its cumulative death toll has risen to 613. Raigad reported 13 deaths as its death toll climbed to 459, while 305 new cases took its total case tally to 16,278.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported 656 new cases and 36 deaths. The district’s tally has now reached 23,622, of which 10,315 are active, while its toll has surged to 618. Kolhapur reported 27 deaths, pushing the district’s total toll to 562. With 503 new cases, the district’s cumulative cases have reached 19,588, of which 6,200 are active.

Sangli reported 17 deaths as its toll climbed to 356, while 523 new cases took the district’s case tally to 10,636, of which 4,154 are active. Solapur district reported 18 new deaths, taking its toll to 717. With 307 fresh cases, the district’s case load has touched 18,051, of which 4,383 are active.

Nashik district, a major COVID-19 hotspot in north Maharashtra, reported a staggering spike of 1,005 cases as its cumulative cases reached 35,620, of which 10,524 are active. With 32 new deaths, the district’s total death toll has risen to 813.

The adjoining district of Jalgaon saw a spike of 697 cases and reported 10 more deaths. The district’s total case tally has risen to 24,627, of which 7,004 are active, while the death toll has climbed to 804.

Ahmednagar district reported 605 new cases as its total case tally rose to 18,501, of which 3,852 are active. Eight new deaths saw its total death toll surge to 271.

“Of a total of 38,62,184 laboratory samples tested so far, 7,33,568 (18.99%) have tested positive. Over 68,000 samples were tested across the State in the last 24 hours,” said Dr. Awate.

A total of 13,24,232 people across the State are in home quarantine and 33,641 are in institutional quarantine facilities, he said.