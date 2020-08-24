At 14,219, Maharashtra records highest recoveries

Pune

State reports 11,015 new cases, 212 deaths; Pune records over 2,000 fresh cases

Maharashtra on Monday reported its highest single-day COVID-19 recoveries, with 14,219 patients being discharged. The total number of recoveries has now reached 5,02,490. The State also reported a spike of 11,015 cases, taking its total case tally to 6,93,398, of which 1,68,126 are active.

With 212 more fatalities, the State’s death toll has touched 22,465. The State’s recovery rate has risen to 72.47%, while its case fatality rate has reduced to 3.24%.

Pune reported over 2,000 fresh cases to take its total case load to 1,52,511, while 24 deaths — the district’s lowest fatality surge in more than a month — pushed its total death toll to 3,765. As per the Pune district administration, the number of active cases has exceeded 31,300, with the district’s recovery rate standing at 76.04%.

Mumbai reported 743 new cases to take its tally to 1,37,096, of which 18,267 are active. With 20 more fatalities — lowest in two months — the city’s death toll stands at 7,442. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Ulhasnagar reported 15 fresh cases and 16 deaths, taking its cumulative tally to 7,712 and toll to 277. Thane reported 247 new cases, pushing its total tally past the 43,500-mark, while 11 new deaths saw its toll rise to 1,393.

Nagpur reported 656 new cases and 18 deaths, taking its case tally to 20,324, of which 8,769 are active, and death toll to 522. Kolhapur saw a spike of 669 cases, taking its tally to 18,200, of which 6,900 are active. With seven new deaths, the district’s toll has risen to 483.

Satara district reported 446 fresh cases as its total case tally rose to 10,001, of which 3,678 are active. Ten new deaths were reported, talking its toll to 300. Sangli district reported 424 new cases, pushing its tally to 9,328, of which 3,573 are active. With 10 more fatalities, its toll has climbed to 304.

Nashik reported 914 fresh cases as its case load reached 32,778, of which 10,486 are active. With seven deaths, its toll has risen to 756.

The adjoining district of Jalgaon, too, saw a spike of 649 cases and reported 18 more deaths. The district’s total case tally has risen to 22,698, of which 6,554 are active, while the death toll has now climbed to 768.

Ahmednagar district reported 398 new cases as its total case tally rose to 16,830, of which 3,535 are active. Nine fresh deaths saw its total death toll climb to 236.

“Of 36,63,488 laboratory samples, 6,82,383 (18.86%) have tested positive. Over 47,000 samples were tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate. A total of 12,44,024 people across the State are in home quarantine, while 33,922 are in institutional quarantine.