Assistant town planner held for graft

Mumbai

28 February 2020 01:21 IST

The Mumbai unit of the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested an assistant town planner with the office of the District Collector of Stamps at Bandra Kurla Complex for allegedly accepting a bribe from a real estate agent.

The accused, Manisha Singh, is a Navi Mumbai resident. Officers said the complainant was appointed as an advisor in the process of transferring a plot in the name of a housing society. On January 30, he approached Ms. Singh to get the land valued and presented the requisite documents to her. During this meeting, Ms. Singh allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹2,000 for each of the 67 members of the housing society, which collectively comes up to ₹1.34 lakh.

The realtor approached the ACB. In a conversation with Ms. Singh, which was monitored by the ACB, she allegedly reiterated the bribe demand and after some bargaining brought it down to ₹1.25 lakh.

On Thursday, the complainant handed over the first instalment of ₹50,000 to Mahesh Kattimani, a civilian who was allegedly accepting the money on Ms. Singh’s behalf. ACB officers, who had already laid a trap, arrested Mr. Kattimani and then Ms. Singh, charging both under the Prevention of Corruption Act.